Sunday Supper movement grows under 'Safer at Home' orders

Bringing family to enjoy time around the dinner table once a week is what sparked the Sunday Supper movement nearly eight years ago.

Isabel Laessig, the founder of Sunday Supper and who runs the Instagram account Family Foodie, says she never expected it to take off like it has.

"It shows that people are cooking at home and people are searching for recipes," said Laessig.

With the new Safer at Home orders issued across many states across the county, Laessig says her website is up about fifty percent.

"I think that any time that there's a crisis, it brings you back together. It brings you back around the family table," Laessig said. "Sunday Supper starts off as one day a week and soon it becomes a way of life."

To take the pledge or take part, use the hashtag

#SundaySupper and share photos of your family meals.