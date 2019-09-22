Sunday events canceled due to widespread rain

NBC15 is learning of a few events canceled due to widespread rain across the area.

The Ride 2019

The Ride 2019, which is a bicycle benefit for the UW Carbone Cancer Center, is canceled.

Each year 1600 riders and over 200 volunteers take part. Organizers say the Ride will be back in 2020.

Schuster's Farm

Schuster's Farm, which celebrated the opening of the Fall Harvest season this weekend, will be closed due to wet weather.

McFarland Family Festival Parade

The McFarland Family Festival has taken place all weekend. The parade scheduled to start at noon is canceled.

There will still be other festival activities held under the tent.