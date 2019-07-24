Sunflower Days kicks off on Friday

After a year hiatus, the Pope Farm Conservancy sunflowers are blossoming once again for the public to see.

The yellow faces bloomed all over social media starting in 2016, which Town of Middleton resident Melanie Cranz Share says drove more people to see them in 2017. Last year, the Friends of the Pope Farm Conservancy decided against holding the sunflower event because of the growing crowds.

"I was told they had an estimated 90,000 people come see the sunflowers within a ten day time span," Greg DiMiceli, the Town of Middleton Administrator said.

In order to help with crowd control, and parking safety, DiMiceli says the Town of Middleton decided to charge $4 for adults to come see the flowers, but children can get in for free.

There will be a shuttle planned for three locations: Wisconsin Brewing Company, Blackhawk Church, and the Capitol Ice Arena. The shuttle will not be driving to and from Blackhawk Church on Sunday.

Here are the planned events throughout the festival:

Brad Kolhoff, wildlife and restoration specialist at Adaptive Resources in Mt. Horeb. “Prairie birthdays at Pope Farm Conservancy: A tour of native sunflowers” July 30, Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

David Drake, UW—Madison professor. “Coyotes and red foxes in the suburbs.” July 28, Sunday, 4 p.m. at the prairie area near the picnic table.

Thursday, August 1st,

5K Run, Walk

7:00PM 8:30PM

