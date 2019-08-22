Sunny and seasonable end of the week

Sunshine and cooler temps can be expected as we head through the next several days. A strong Canadian ridge of high pressure is firmly in place over the Midwest which will lead to lower humidity and refreshing air over the coming days. Morning temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 50's with some of you falling back to the upper 40's, especially north of Columbia County. Our next chance of showers and storms will come next Monday as a strong cold front passes through the area.