Sunny & warm next few days

Tonight we’ll see the skies gradually clearing and the winds will subside. Temperatures overnight will fall down into the lower 40’s with some spots to our north potentially cooling off to the upper 30’s. Strong ridging of high pressure will keep our weather very benign through the first three days of the work week. High temperatures through this time will be generally in the middle 60’s.

Our next weather maker will move in Thursday night into Friday bringing with it another round of unwanted rain. The clouds will increase through the day Thursday with rain breaking out late Thursday evening/night. The heaviest rain will fall on Friday along the passage of the boundary. Behind the front, our coldest air of the season will push in. There are indications that high temperatures next weekend will only make it into the middle and upper 40’s with overnight temps in the 30’s.