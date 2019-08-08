Sunny Friday then rain chances return this weekend

So far this month we've received close to 1.50" of rainfall, which puts us 34% above normal for the month of August.

We'll likely add a little bit to those totals this weekend as a couple new weather makers move their way into the Midwest. The first will form out over the northern Dakotas Friday night and arrive here Saturday evening. This system will bring with it the threat of showers and storms. These showers will weaken as they move eastward and run into some dry air. Therefore, there is some uncertainty as to whether they make it to southern Wisconsin or not.

Another cold front is expected to move in Monday night and early Tuesday morning bringing with it another threat of wet weather. We'll keep an eye out on that system for you as we head into your weekend!