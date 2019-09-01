MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) Today's forecast calls for intervals of clouds and sun along with a brief sprinkle or shower possible. Tonight the cloud cover will stick around which may make viewing the northern lights a bit tricky. Labor Day will be a nice day to hang by the pool or even do a cookout because we'll have party sunny skies with a passing sprinkle or two. Tuesday warms up significantly as our next weather maker approaches. This system will be focused primarily across southern Canada and northern Wisconsin, however, a trailing line of showers should arrive here sometime on Tuesday morning. Behind the front cooler and drier air filters in for the later part of the week.
Sunny Labor Day then wet Tuesday
By Dylan Robichaud |
Posted: Sun 10:08 AM, Sep 01, 2019