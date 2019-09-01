Sunny Labor Day then wet Tuesday

Today's forecast calls for intervals of clouds and sun along with a brief sprinkle or shower possible. Tonight the cloud cover will stick around which may make viewing the northern lights a bit tricky. Labor Day will be a nice day to hang by the pool or even do a cookout because we'll have party sunny skies with a passing sprinkle or two. Tuesday warms up significantly as our next weather maker approaches. This system will be focused primarily across southern Canada and northern Wisconsin, however, a trailing line of showers should arrive here sometime on Tuesday morning. Behind the front cooler and drier air filters in for the later part of the week.