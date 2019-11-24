Sunny Sunday with above freezing temperatures

Sunday, November 24, 2019

4:00 a.m.

The NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No impactful weather is expected.

Good Morning! Today will be start out mostly sunny and cold. Temperatures will be near or just above freezing out the door This morning. Today will be a touch warmer than Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is above average for this time of year. Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon and evening. Even though it's not likely, a sprinkle or a few rain drops can't be ruled out during this time. Deer hunters will probably need an extra layer to stay warm on Sunday.

The start of the work week will be mostly cloudy and mild. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

All eyes are on Tuesday next week. On Tuesday, a strong storm system will impact Wisconsin and good chunk of the Midwest. Rain will likely develop late Tuesday afternoon and then transition into a rain/snow mix or all snow Tuesday night. Snowfall accumulations will be possible, especially northwest of Madison.

There is still a lot of question marks with this forecast, though. The exact track this storm system takes will determine the type of precipitation that falls and how much rain and/or snow that will fall. A more northerly track means more rain than snow, while a more southern track means more snow than rain. This system will likely have a big impact on holiday travelers Tuesday into Wednesday.

The rain/snow will taper off Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. The rest of Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Expect highs in the mid to upper 30s and a northwest wind at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could be over 40 mph.

Thanksgiving will be cold and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Black Friday shoppers will need to bundle up. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. There will be a slight chance of a rain and/or snow.

Another storm system could bring in a round of rain and/or snow early next weekend.

