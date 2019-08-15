Sunny Thursday, showers and storms expected Friday

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud:

A picture perfect Thursday is expected with sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 70s. Our next storm system arrives Friday morning in the form of showers and storms. 0.25-0.75” of rain is possible Friday with locally higher totals possible. It looks like Saturday is trending drier with newer computer guidance this morning. The track of the low will be far to our south, meaning that rain chances will be considerable lower on Saturday. Sunday, however, rain chances will be at 40% as a cold front swings through.

Weather Impact Scale Today: Green, No Impact

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine.

HIGH: 76°

WIND: N 3-5 mph

FRIDAY: Rain arriving during the morning and periods of rain during the afternoon.

HIGH: 75°

LOW: 62°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

HIGH: 81°

LOW: 66°

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with isolated showers and storms.

HIGH: 83°

LOW: 65°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with showers arriving at night.

HIGH: 84°

LOW: 66°

