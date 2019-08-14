Sunny Thursday then wet Friday

Showers will exit the area early this evening followed by late night clearing. Temperatures tonight will fall back to the 50’s. Thursday strong high pressure will lead to abundant sunshine before a wave of low pressure moves in overhead for Friday bringing showers and potentially a few storms to the area. Saturday there will be another disturbance that we are monitoring. The computer models have shifted the track of the low further south on Saturday, which means rain coverage will be slightly lower than initially though. We’ll still see plenty of cloud cover, and likely several showers across southern Wisconsin.

Late week temperatures will warm up as our dip in the jet stream moves north, this will allow for a steady warmup through the weekend.