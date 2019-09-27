Sunny and cool Saturday to stormy Sunday

After a stormy Friday, we are earning a pretty nice start to the weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, more clouds than sun early in the day. More importantly, it will be on the dry side.

This is great news for the Badger game which should have no issued due to the weather. Just be sure to bring a jacket as temperatures will be held down into the lower 60s for afternoon highs.

As has been the trend this month, our next weathermaker isn't too far away. Clouds return Saturday night with storms returning by early Sunday morning. Sunday is looking like a washout, especially before noon. Additional heavy rainfall is possible across the area, primarily along the stateline. Early indications are up to a half inch across the north and an inch down south.

