Sunny start to Sunday morning, clouds expected in the afternoon

YOUR NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST JAMES PARISH:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: None (Green, 0 out of 4). No impactful weather is expected today.

Good morning! The rain is gone and the sky has cleared. We're waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. You're going to need a jacket and your sunglasses out the door this morning, but you can go ahead and leave your umbrella and rain gear at home.

Today will start out sunny. Scattered clouds will stream into the area this afternoon. Luckily, any showers that develop today will likely stay north of area. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s. The only downfall about today will be the wind. It's going to be a breezy afternoon. Expect a west wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s. You're going to need a hot cup of coffee and a heavy jacket out of the door Monday morning. Right now, it does not look like there will be any major travel problems for the Monday morning commute.

Monday will be a sunny, seasonable day. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

This nice, dry stretch of weather will continue through Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a ton of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next big weather maker will start to impact the area late next week. A strong cold front will blast through the area late Thursday into Friday. This front will bring in a round of rain. Right now, rainfall totals through next week will be between 0.5-1.5". This front will also bring in the coldest air of the fall season so far. Temperatures will likely fall throughout the day on Friday. Lows next Friday night could drop into the 30s. Our first frost of the fall season will be possible next weekend.

