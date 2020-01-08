Sunshine Place expansion plans needs community help

The Sunshine Place does not count the number of people who walk through their doors, but rather the amount of acts of kindness that are given.

In 2018, the Sunshine Place recorded 57,000 acts of kindness for people needing help finding food, housing, jobs and other personal needs.

Sunshine Place opened their doors in 2007 and they believe now is a good time to expand because of the rapid growth the City of Sun Prairie is seeing.

"With the city growing, the need grows," Mark Thompson, director of the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, said.

They are hoping to raise $1.3 million to expand their facilities that will triple parking for people, create new programs and expand the emergency food pantry that is housed within Sunshine Place.

They are asking for help from their community and have placed yellow donation envelopes inside the Sun Prairie newspaper for people to easily give what they can.

"One dollar, five dollars, it all helps," Thompson said.

The campaign goes from January 14 to February 17. People can also donate here online.

To learn more about the Sunshine Place's services click here.