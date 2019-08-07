Sunshine Place to host car wash fundraiser

The Sunshine Place will host a car wash to help spur donations to the ongoing #ActofKindnessSP campaign in Sun Prairie on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The car wash will be run by Sun Prairie’s Good Guys Group (G3), with help from the Sun Prairie High School DECA chapter. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at 1632 W. Main St.

The fundraising effort is also meant to raise general awareness and is a donation-only event, according to organizers.

“Our parking lot will be set up to run three lanes of cars through the car wash,” Joanna Cervantes, Executive Director of Sunshine Place said. The location will also have a brat stand.

The Good Guys Group did a car wash in the wake of last year’s explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.

“It just seemed like the right time to do this again,” Chris McLean, of The Good Guys Group said. “Sunshine Place does so much for Sun Prairie, and needs to grow in order to keep up with demands in our community. We felt a car wash to support their #ActofKindnessSP campaign was a great way to help get the word out, and raise a little money for the campaign at the same time.”

The #ActofKindessSP campaign will enable the expansion of the Sunshine Place to allow for much needed outdoor space for food distribution and safer accessibility. The goals of the campaign include:

1. More than triple the amount of parking for clients accessing the food pantry and lobby resource center.

2. Expanding safe space for mobile food pantries and fresh produce distribution for child and senior programs.

3. Increasing accessibility through safer traffic and working conditions for volunteers, clients and neighbors.

The #ActofKindnessSP campaign will continue throughout the year to include all those connected to Sunshine Place and Sun Prairie.

For more information, please visit: http://www.sunshineplace.org/index.php/donatenow/expanding-our-footprint