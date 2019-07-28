Sunshine Sunday morning with a chance of storms at night

Sunday July 28th, 2019

5:00 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud:

A sunny morning will transition to overcast skies by Sunday evening ahead of an approaching front. Showers/storms are expected Sunday night with showers wrapping up between 6-8 Monday morning. Anywhere between 0.25”-0.75” of rain is possible with locally higher totals. Some storms tonight could contain gusty winds, however, we are not expecting a big severe threat. Ahead of the front, very humid and warm conditions are expected. Temperatures today are expected to knock on the door of 90° in a few locations. The front tonight will bring an end to the hot and humid weather for the beginning of the new work week.

Weather Impact Scale Tonight: Orange: Medium Impact

SUNDAY: Morning sun then increasing clouds.

HIGH: 87°

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers/storms.

LOW: 71°

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms in the morning then turning sunny.

HIGH: 80°

LOW: 57°

TUESDAY: Very sunny and seasonable. A passing sprinkle.

HIGH: 77°

LOW: 59°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated sprinkle.

HIGH: 79°

LOW: 60°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice.

HIGH: 82°

LOW: 61°