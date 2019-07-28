Sunshine Sunday morning with a chance of storms at night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) Sunday July 28th, 2019
5:00 a.m.
Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud:
A sunny morning will transition to overcast skies by Sunday evening ahead of an approaching front. Showers/storms are expected Sunday night with showers wrapping up between 6-8 Monday morning. Anywhere between 0.25”-0.75” of rain is possible with locally higher totals. Some storms tonight could contain gusty winds, however, we are not expecting a big severe threat. Ahead of the front, very humid and warm conditions are expected. Temperatures today are expected to knock on the door of 90° in a few locations. The front tonight will bring an end to the hot and humid weather for the beginning of the new work week.
Weather Impact Scale Tonight: Orange: Medium Impact
SUNDAY: Morning sun then increasing clouds.
HIGH: 87°
SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers/storms.
LOW: 71°
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms in the morning then turning sunny.
HIGH: 80°
LOW: 57°
TUESDAY: Very sunny and seasonable. A passing sprinkle.
HIGH: 77°
LOW: 59°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated sprinkle.
HIGH: 79°
LOW: 60°
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice.
HIGH: 82°
LOW: 61°