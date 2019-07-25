Sunshine Thursday morning with clouds during the day

Thursday, July 25th 2019

3:32 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud:

A sunny start to your Thursday morning will get us a jumpstart on another warm, muggy day here across southern Wisconsin. Some high level cloudiness will increase through the afternoon as a front approaches us to the west. Several weak upper-level disturbances will pass to our north over the next several days which will lead to increased rain chances. Low rain chances are expected Thursday and Friday, but then rain chances increase over the weekend as another front moves in.

Weather Impact Scale Thursday Night: Yellow, Low Impact

Friday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain.

High: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated storms.

LOW: 63° S 3-5 MPH

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm.

HIGH: 85°

LOW: 66°

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm.

HIGH: 86°

LOW: 67°

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm.

HIGH: 86°

Monday: Party sunny with storms early.

High: 82

Tuesday: Sunny.

High: 78

Wednesday: Sunny.

High: 77