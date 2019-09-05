Sunshine Thursday with overnight showers

SEPTEMBER 5, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure to the east of here will bring sunshine through much of the day. Winds will shift to southerly and thus will bring in milder air. A sprinkle or two will be possible overnight with some lingering clouds early tomorrow.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 75

WIND: S 5-10

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SPRINKLES.

LOW: 62

WIND: S 5

FRIDAY: MORNING CLOUDS, THEN PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 73

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

HIGH: 74

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

HIGH: 67

