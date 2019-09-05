Sunshine Thursday with overnight showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) SEPTEMBER 5, 2019
5:00 a.m.
THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
High pressure to the east of here will bring sunshine through much of the day. Winds will shift to southerly and thus will bring in milder air. A sprinkle or two will be possible overnight with some lingering clouds early tomorrow.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 75
WIND: S 5-10
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SPRINKLES.
LOW: 62
WIND: S 5
FRIDAY: MORNING CLOUDS, THEN PARTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 73
SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS.
HIGH: 74
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS.
HIGH: 67