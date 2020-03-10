Sunshine Tuesday morning, more rain expected at night

MARCH 10, 2020

5:00 a.m.

METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure is building in from the west and skies will clear from west to east across the region. Sunny skies and mild temperatures will be seen today with highs expected in the upper 40s to around 50. Some rain is expected later tonight and early tomorrow but totals will be light, generally under 0.10 inch.

A stronger wave of low pressure will pass by to the north on Thursday. This will bring a better chance of rain with totals expected in the 0.25 inch range.

