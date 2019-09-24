Sunshine expected Tuesday, but threat of severe weather coming back

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) SEPTEMBER 24, 2019
5:00 a.m.
THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
More sunshine is in the forecast today with high pressure in control. A cold front will make its way through the region tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are expected with its passage. Some could be strong.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 77
WIND: SW 10-15
TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.
LOW: 62
WIND: SW 15
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 69
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 66
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY.
HIGH: 69