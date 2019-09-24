Sunshine expected Tuesday, but threat of severe weather coming back

SEPTEMBER 24, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

More sunshine is in the forecast today with high pressure in control. A cold front will make its way through the region tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are expected with its passage. Some could be strong.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 77

WIND: SW 10-15

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.

LOW: 62

WIND: SW 15

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 69

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 69