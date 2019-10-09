Sunshine Wednesday before a cold front Thursday

OCTOBER 9, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure will dominate the weather again today. Plenty of sunshine, and warm temperatures will be seen. A slow moving cold front will then approach from the northwest. Clouds will increase on Thursday with rain chances later in the day. By late Thursday night and Friday, rain will become likely. Much colder air will fill in behind the front for the weekend and the first part of next week.