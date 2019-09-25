Sunshine Wednesday with fall-like weather on the way

SEPTEMBER 25, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

More sunshine is in the forecast today with high pressure in control. A cold front will make its way through early today. With its passage, wind will shift to westerly and cooler air will begin to fill in today and tomorrow.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 71

WIND: W 10-15

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 48

WIND: W 5-10

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 69

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 62