Sunshine Wednesday with fall-like weather on the way

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 6:48 AM, Sep 25, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) SEPTEMBER 25, 2019
5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

More sunshine is in the forecast today with high pressure in control. A cold front will make its way through early today. With its passage, wind will shift to westerly and cooler air will begin to fill in today and tomorrow.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 71
WIND: W 10-15

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 48
WIND: W 5-10

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY.
HIGH: 69

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 62

 