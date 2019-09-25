Sunshine Wednesday with fall-like weather on the way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) SEPTEMBER 25, 2019
5:00 a.m.
THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
More sunshine is in the forecast today with high pressure in control. A cold front will make its way through early today. With its passage, wind will shift to westerly and cooler air will begin to fill in today and tomorrow.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 71
WIND: W 10-15
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 48
WIND: W 5-10
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 66
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY.
HIGH: 69
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 62