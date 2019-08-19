Sunshine and low humidity expected Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure will build in from the west today. Sunshine, low humidity and light winds are expected. Fairly quiet weather will be seen through the week.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 82
WIND: LIGHT

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 61
WIND: CALM

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS.
HIGH: 83

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 78

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 74

 