Sunshine fuels evening storm chance

Abundant sunshine can be expected for most of our Saturday as temperatures climb back into the middle and upper 80s. With a modest amount of humidity, heat index values will be around 90 degrees.

That combination along with an approaching cold front will bring a chance of storms by this evening. This will likely come in the form of a broken line of storms, especially Madison and points southward.

While this will not be a repeat of last weekend, any storms that do develop could be on the strong to severe side. This would include gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. If a storm approaches your area today, take cover inside until it passes.

