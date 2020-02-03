Scout's Super Bowl ad brings buzz, donation to help even more pets

The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only stars of Sunday night's Super Bowl. UW-Madison's School of Veterinary Medicine is getting a lot of attention after the big game.

Scout, the dog saved by the UW School of Veterinary Medicine and is going to be featured in a Superbowl ad (Source: UW)

A Super Bowl commercial starring a cancer survivor named Scout is sparking an outpouring of support and money for UW-Madison's vet clinic, including a $250,000

donation from Petco .

Scout is a “Lucky Dog” and cancer survivor. He’s also the star of the now viral Super Bowl commercial from car accessories company Weather Tech. The 30 second spot highlights Scout's journey to remission with UW’s vet clinic.

"In dogs and cats, the incidents of cancer is very similar to in people," said David Vail, Professor of Comparative Oncology at UW’s School of Veterinary Medicine. Vail, who is part of Scout’s treatment team says for dog, cancer is the leading cause of death.

"The likelihood of getting cancer in a dog who has a normal lifespan, generally we say between one and three and one and four dogs will develop cancer," said Vail. Scout is just one dog shining a light on a much larger issue. "The response to the commercial has just been incredible this past week, the story has gone international," said Kristi Thorson, Associate Dean for Advancement and Administration at UW School of Veterinary Medicine.

Scout's story has inspired many to give to the cause which will ultimately help many other pets in need. Vail says people have been emailing and calling to acknowledge the ad but he’s also received calls from caregivers calling about their pets and the possibility that they may benefit from the work being done toward pet cancer at UW.

Donations coming in will benefit pet cancer research and treatment efforts including cutting edge equipment, clinical trials, hiring experienced professionals, and more.

Vail says while the large donations help a ton, smaller donations from everyday people who just want to help are just as important as they add up. "What's wonderful about helping animals with cancer is we often learn things that benefit humans too," said Thorson.

A rep from Petco told NBC15 that a formal check presentation is likely to happen in May during Pet Cancer Awareness month. Petco says it is “passionate about the cause and is excited to answer the call to action for pet cancer research and treatment.”

The company says it’s been supporting this kind of work for more than a decade and hopes their dedication will inspire others to help. State Farm Insurance also made $50,000 donation.