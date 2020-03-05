Super Tuesday results impact Wisconsin voters

Last week, there were six prominent democratic presidential candidates, now there are two.

On Super Tuesday, Joe Biden won ten of the 14 states, including all seven southern states, compared to Sanders, who won his home state of Vermont, along with Colorado, California and Utah.

With Senator Elizabeth Warren’s announcement Thursday morning, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have officially taken over the race for the Democratic presidential nominee.

"He was more or less left for dead a few weeks ago," University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communications Professor Michael Wagner said of Joe Biden. “It's really remarkable, Biden won states, where he did not advertise, did not show up, did not have a field office; it was all on the strength of endorsements over the last couple of days."

Those endorsements coming from former competitors, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke.

"I was in for Klobuchar and Once she dropped, it came down to what I think was a viable candidate," Madison voter Misty Simpson said.

"The candidates who I was rooting for have dropped out," Madison voter Tom Miller said. "Klobuchar or Buttigieg, either one of those two would've been good choices."

But with the Wisconsin Primary now just one a month away, now is the time for voters to come up with their second choice.

Simpson said she’s leaning towards Sanders, where Miller said he’s planning for vote for Biden.

"It's been a state where sanders has had a great deal of success in the past and I think it'll be a hotly contested state," Wagner said about Wisconsin.

The next round of primaries are Tuesday. Voters Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington will head to the polls.