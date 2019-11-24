Support ECHO in Janesville at 'Sounds of Christmas" event

Support ECHO at the “Sounds of Christmas” fundraiser.

The benefit will be held on Sunday, November 24th at Bucky’s Lucky Bell located at 1802 Center Avenue in Janesville. Meat Raffles start at 11 a.m. with a live auction starting at 1:30 p.m. featuring gift baskets, prizes, and giveaways.

All proceeds from the event will benefit ECHO in Janesville, a non-profit organization which helps individuals meet temporary housing, food, and transportation needs. Guests who bring in an unwrapped toy donation will receive a free entry for a Vegas trip.