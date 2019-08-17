Support UW Carbone at 'Girls Night Out' at West Towne Mall

West Towne Mall is hosting a new event, Girls Night Out, to raise money for UW Carbone Cancer Center.

On Friday, August 23rd from 5-7 pm for an evening full of music, food, shopping, and giving back to the community.

Tickets are $5 with VIP tickets running at $10.

100% of the proceeds are going to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

With giveaways from Sundara Spa in the Dells, Sephora and Pandora you will have the chance to win amazing prizes just by shopping at your favorite stores.

Coach, Swarovski, Hallmark, and Williams-Sonoma will be serving small plates, samples, or treats in store.

