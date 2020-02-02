Support United Way at the 19th annual Bluegrass Benefit

Enjoy a stellar lineup of bluegrass bands, while making Dane County a better place for all! Come to the Barrymore Theatre at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, for the 19th Annual United Way Bluegrass Benefit.

Six bands and performers are volunteering their time and talents with all proceeds going to United Way of Dane County. Over the last 18 years, this annual concert has grown in popularity among bluegrass fans and families who are looking for kid-friendly activities.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 – 12. Children 5 and under are free.