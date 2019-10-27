Support Youth Mental Health at the Holiday Attic Angel sale

On Friday, November 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can search through new and gently used items ready to decorate for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve.

From glassware to ornaments to dishes and platters, there’s no shortage on what you might find.

If you’re looking for a fun, festive gift for a football fan in your life, there will be entire tables dedicated to Badger and Packer ware and décor.

There will also be raffle ticket items and home-made treats available for purchase.

Proceeds from the sale will go to support youth mental health programs in Dane County.