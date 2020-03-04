Support local farmers and get fresh produce for your table

Get 20 weeks of local, organic, fresh vegetables and support local farmers. That is the idea behind the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) share program.

Started in 2007 by the Small Family Farm located in southwest Wisconsin. People become a member of CSA then they get to choose from a variety of share programs that give them a box of fresh, seasonal and locally grown produce.

The share programs range from a 20 week summer produce box to every other week vegetable share, a Thanksgiving Box, egg share and apple share.

People pay a fee for the share program they want and the money all goes back to the Small Family Farm to grow the produce that people can pick up at 35 pick up sites throughout Iowa and Wisconsin.

If you'd like to sign up for the share program click here.