Support surrounds Janesville teen with inoperable cancerous tumor in her brain stem

A Janesville teen is facing the unthinkable after she was diagnosed with an inoperable cancerous tumor in her brain stem. She’s fighting back though and has an entire community behind her.

"I try to think positive or whatever but sometimes I do cry a lot," said Aleena Lopez.

In early August, Aleena and her family found out about the tumor. Her mom, Heather Lopez said she is staying positive.

“There is absolutely no room for negativity,” Heather said.

Aleena spent more than a month in the hospital going through surgery after surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. Now, she has to wait to find out the status of the tumor in mid-October.

"It's amazing to see everybody come through… and just pull together and lift her up and all the kind words and the thoughts and the prayers," said Heather.

Aleena's friends started a gofundme page and East Point Sportz Pub, Sneakers Bar & Grill and Road Dawg are all selling support bracelets.

A benefit will also be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19 at Sneakers Sports Bar & Grill in Janesville.

