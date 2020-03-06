Supporting vision research through the 9th annual Cycle for Sight

Community members are preparing to lace up their shoes to pedal for a cause as Cycle for Sight returns for its ninth year.

"It’s hard to sit here and go blind because you've been sighted all your life," said Dave Jenneke, who was diagnosed with a form of Usher Syndrome. The disease causes gradual vision impairment.

Jenneke says driving a car has gotten a lot more difficult. “I can still see well enough with my left eye but I would sure like to be able to use both eyes," he said,

Hoping to learn more about his disease and support vision research efforts, Jenneke connected with scientists at the McPherson Eye Research Institute at UW-Madison.

"Dave has a type of blindness that’s related to a genetic disorder and there is no current treatment for it and so he's lived his life kind of just slowly watching his vision deteriorate over time and that’s exactly the kind of disease we're focused on," said Dr. David Gamm, Associate Professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences and Director at the McPherson Institute.

Dr. Gamm says Cycle for Sight is a crucial part of research efforts at the eye institute. "I think we all have a sense of the really amazing world-class research being done anywhere but in our own backyard. In this case it really is being done in Madison,” said Gamm.

Dr. Gamm says more than 100,000 Wisconsinites have very low vision or blindness. Cycle for Sight has grown over the last nine years, raising research funds and connecting scientists to patients who need help. "90 percent of your life's information comes from your vision and that’s an awful lot of your life to lose if you lose the vision.” Jenneke says finding cures at the research institute would help a lot of people including him.

The 2020 Cycle for Sight is set for Saturday, March 7 at three locations across Madison. The indoor biking event raises money that supports eye research at UW-Madison.

The three Madison locations on Saturday, March 7:

1. Princeton Club West, 8080 Watts Road, 8 a.m. to noon.

2. Capital Fitness, 15 N. Butler Street at E. Wash, 10 a.m.- noon.

3. The UW Natatorium, 200 Observatory Drive, 1-4 p.m.

