Supreme Court's Kelly raises nearly $1 million in 13 months

New campaign finance reports show Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly has raised nearly $1 million in the last 13 months.

Kelly is trying to fend off challengers Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone. Finance reports detailing contributions and expenditures in January were due to the state Ethics Commission on Monday.

Kelly's report shows he raised $187,463 during the period, bringing his total since January 2019 to $987,000.

Karofsky has raised $413,950 in the last 13 months. Fallone hadn't filed his report as of mid-day but his year-end report shows he raised just shy of $150,000.