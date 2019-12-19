Surprised with a new car: Community gives and receives for the holidays

Gifting a brand new car was one way the community spread holiday cheer Thursday night.

Rafael Ragland and the Boys & Girls Club CEO embrace after a sweet surprise.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County partnered with Selfless Ambition and other local groups to shop at Target on Hilldale Way for community families. Six families were chosen for a $500 shopping spree. Madison teachers and the UW men’s basketball team hand-picked items for nearly 150 kids who wrote wish lists.

“It’s obviously a lot of fun to give back to the community and give back to the kids who are more underprivileged than I am,” Badger Micah Potter said.

Organizers also had a surprise in store.

Rafael Ragland, a part-time filmmaker with the Boys & Girls Club, was invited to cover the event. Instead, he was surprised with a brand new car.

“I was overwhelmed,” Ragland said. “Right now there’s just so much going inside of me because of all the things I was telling myself. I was really down, but I kept my head up to keep moving,” he said.

Ragland had recently sold his car to pay for a movie he is working on. He needed the money to wrap up the project that so many people had helped him with.

“When God closes one door, he opens another one,” Ragland said. “It was a blessing today. It wasn’t expected at all.”