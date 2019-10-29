Surveillance photos released to identify suspects in West Towne Mall fight

The Madison Police Department is hoping people will identify the suspects following a fight involving a gun at West Towne Mall.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

According to Lieutenant Tracie Jokala, officers responded to West Towne Mall on Oct. 22 for a fight and a person with a gun. One of the men used an innocent bystander as a human shield to keep the gunman from him.

No injuries were reported, and the suspects left the mall before officers arrived.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said some of the people involved in the fight took off in a red SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.