Surveillance video helps MPD catch downtown suspect

Published: Dec. 11, 2017 at 10:49 AM CST
Surveillance video helped police catch a downtown burglary and theft suspect.

The Madison Police Department said the surveillance video was recorded inside an N. Frances apartment building on Friday night. It showed the man entering an unlocked apartment, stealing money from wallets while at least one resident was asleep. Another camera captured the suspect stealing a $950 coat that had been left in a common area of the same building.

21-year-old Zayne W. Willis of Madison was arrested for burglary with person lawfully present in dwelling and for theft. He was never charged with either count, having completed a deferred prosecution program.

After completing the program, his record for the incident was expunged.

clarification: This story was updated to note that Willis was never charged for the crime.

