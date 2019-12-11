Surveillance video shows men linked to 'baby shark' gun battle

Surveillance images of three men known to be in the area when a bullet entered the bedroom of a sleeping child on Nov. 24 on Madison's east side have been released on Wednesday evening.

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit released the images of the men known to be in the area at the time of the gunfire. Detectives are looking to identify and interview the men pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

According to the Madison Police Department, nearly four dozen shots were fired on Nov. 24 near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue. They said one of the bullets went into a home on the toddler’s bedroom and hit her stuffed shark.

No one was injured during the incident. Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain said 45 shell casings were found in the area.

Police believe two sides of people were shooting at each other. No arrests have been made.