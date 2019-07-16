Man who displayed weapon for JUUL pods arrested

Madison Police Department detectives arrested a suspect in connection to multiple gun crimes on Tuesday.

A would-be customer, dissatisfied with the price of a nicotine product, grabbed the handle of a handgun he had tucked in his pants and stated, "I'm a blicky this place up," on Monday at the Walgreens on 606 S. Whitney Way, according to the department.

"Blicky" is street slang for a handgun, and Walgreens employees felt the man was threating to shoot their store up Friday night when he displayed the weapon and made the statement.

He and a friend had been looking at prices of JUUL pods when the gunman remarked about the product being priced too high. He never pulled the gun from his waistband, and the men left promptly after the weapon was seen by witnesses.

Midtown Detectives developed a suspect after reviewing store surveillance video.

Midtown Community Police Team members and patrol officers arrested Isabel D. Hall, age 19, Madison, following a felony traffic stop on S. Carroll St. near West Washington Ave. The stop required heavy police presence and impacted traffic in the area.

Hall is being tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed. He is also a suspect in another recent gun crime, according to the department.