Suspect accused of throwing rocks through 3 Madison businesses' windows

A 44-year-old who the Madison Police Department says “likes to throw rocks at windows” was arrested Saturday night for allegedly shattering a window at Near East side business.

According to MPD’s incident report, Robert Shipman, Jr., was arrested not longer after throwing a rock through the window of the Fresh Market, in the 700 block of University Ave. He is also accused of breaking the glass at a bus shelter on State Street that night as well as a window of the Wandos, in 600 block of University Ave., a week ago.

Repairing the three windows is expected to cost several thousands of dollars.

Shipman reportedly had rocks in his backpack at the time of his arrest, around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. An MPD spokesperson noted that surveillance cameras downtown helped identify him.

Shipman was booked into the Dane County jail on three counts of criminal damage to property and a single count each of bail jumping and possession of marijuana.

