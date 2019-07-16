Suspect arrested, Madison man sought by MPD

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unity has identified suspects believed to be connected to an attempted homicide from July 10.

Joshua T. Dean, age 20, Fitchburg, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday in Aurora, Illinois.

Dean was taken into custody on a warrant. MPD VCU developed probable cause to tentatively charge Dean with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the department.

Another suspect being sought by VCU is 19-year-old Marquis M. Maier of Madison. Maier has a tattoo above his right eye containing the word "loyalty."

Anyone seeing Maier should contact 911. Those who have information on Maier's whereabouts can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

On July 10, officers from the Madison Police Department responded to Great Gray Drive at Owl Creek Drive when an anonymous caller reported they heard multiple gun shots in the area, noting a maroon SUV with bullet holes in it.

Within minutes of this call officers also responded to a local hospital because an individual arrived with multiple gunshots wounds. Preliminary investigations have determined that both of these calls are related. The investigation is active and ongoing.