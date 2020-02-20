Suspect arrested in DeForest following child porn investigation

The DeForest Police Department re-routed residents while law enforcement carried out a search warrant on Thursday morning after an investigation regarding the possession of child pornography.

In response to a Crime Tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the DeForest Police Department began an investigation regarding the possession of child pornography.

After a thorough investigation, a search warrant for a residence in DeForest was authorized in Dane County Circuit Court, according to the DeForest Police Department.

On Thursday morning, members of the DeForest Police Department along with the State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation executed the search warrant on a residence in the area of Mohawk Trail and Old Indian Trail in the Village of DeForest.

The suspect was located inside the residence and was arrested without incident.

At this time, although in custody, the suspect has not been formally charged and will not be identified, according to the DeForest Police Department. Additional information may be released on the suspect’s identity following a charging decision by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, according to the DeForest Police Department.

The DeForest Police Department thanks residents who were re-routed during the search warrant for their patience and understanding.