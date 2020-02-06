Suspect arrested in Baraboo restaurant fire, two more burglaries

A 24-year-old Baraboo man was arrested in connection with last December's fire at The Barn Restaurant Bar & Grill as well as a pair of burglaries at a Habitat of Humanity store.

According to the Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office, David Schroeder was taken into custody Wednesday and is accused of breaking into the restaurant, S5566 County Road DL, and for the subsquent fire. He was also booked for October 2018 and December 2018 burglaries at the Baraboo Restore.

Schroeder is accused of breaking into The Barn either late Saturday, Dec. 21, or early the next morning. It was during the burglary that the fire started. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 6 a.m. to battle the blaze.

After the fire was under control, Sauk Co. Sheriff's Detectives and agents with both the Wisconsin Department of Justice and ATF begain their investigation at which time they discovered the burglary.

The counts against Schroeder have been referred to the Sauk Co. District Attorney who will determine what charges he will face. Schroeder is set to make his first court appearance on March 11 at the Sauk Co. Courthouse.