Suspect arrested in armed robbery at Middleton salon

Middleton police have arrested a suspect for robbing a salon last week.

Middleton police say Chris A. Hines, 60 of Middleton, is behind bars for an armed robbery at Today’s Trends Salon on University Avenue in Middleton on Aug. 8.

The suspect implied he had a gun and took off with some of the salon’s cash, police said.

Police say investigators have finished tests from evidence left at the scene, which led to Hines’ arrest. Hines later admitted to robbing the salon.

Hines was booked into Dane County Jail on a charge of Armed Robbery and a Probation Violation.

