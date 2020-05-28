Suspect arrested in killing of 81-year-old Madison man over the weekend

A Madison man has been arrested in connection with the killing of 81-year-old Nang Yee Lee over the weekend.

According to the Madison Police Department Saynit Keokanya was booked into the Dane County Jail on a count of first-degree intentional homicide after being released from the hospital.

According to MPD, officers found Lee and Keokanya after responding around 9:15 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of Northport Drive. They first located the 38-year-old Keokanya and he was taken to a local hospital.

Soon afterwards, they found Lee in a nearby apartment and transported him to the hospital. He died three days later. An autopsy determined he died from blunt force trauma.