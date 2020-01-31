Suspect bites, punches Madison officers during arrest

One police officer was bitten, while another was punched in the head, as officers tried to wrangle a suspect to the ground so they could arrest him, the Madison Police Department said.

According to its incident report, a third officer's head crashed into the pavement as they fought to get the man, who was identified as Darius McClinton, under control.

The 22-year-old McClinton is accused of taking his girlfriend's car without her permission. The officers caught up with him Thursday on Madison's east side after he went off the road and crashed into a trash can and recycle bin.

During his struggle with the officers, McClinton also allegedly called the officers derogatory names, screaming at them, and saying he was going to beat them.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on three counts of battery to police officers, threats to injure, resisting, operating after revocation, and operating a motor vehicle without consent.

