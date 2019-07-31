Police search for suspect who broke into Monroe business and stole cash from safe

Police are searching for suspects after someone broke in and stole cash from a business in Monroe, Wis. Wednesday.

Monroe police say an investigation has revealed that a suspect forcibly entered the business in the 300 block of W. 8th Street on Monroe’s west side, sometime between 1:30 and 2:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Once inside, police say the suspect broke into a safe and stole an undetermined amount of cash.

Police describe a suspect as a white male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

