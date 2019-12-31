Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Janesville Gazette building

Janesville police are searching for suspects after someone vandalized the Janesville Gazette building earlier this month.

The Gazette’s security cameras captured an image of a suspect at the building at 1 S. Parker Dr. on Dec. 15.

This comes after someone also vandalized the Consigny Law Firm building at 303 E. Court St. on Dec. 16.

The Gazette vandalism suspect is apparently wearing a blue and red/orange hooded winter coat and a green/blue backpack.

Police ask anyone with information contact them at 608-755-3100.

