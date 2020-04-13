Suspect crawls through ceiling to rob tobacco shop

A burglar crawled through the ceiling to break into an east Madison tobacco shop to steal cigarettes and cash.

According to the Madison Police Department, the suspect pried open the door of an unoccupied store at a strip mall, in the 2800 block of East Washington Ave. The burglar then removed a ceiling tile and crawled through to the tobacco shop.

An alarm went off around 2:40 p.m., bring police to the scene, where investigators noticed the ceiling tiles had been removed.

Officers established a perimeter and called in a K-9 unit, but were unable to locate the suspect.

