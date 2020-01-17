Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Wausau

Police say a suspect is dead following a police shooting in Wausau. Authorities say both Wausau officers and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office were involved in the shooting on the city's west side about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

No officers were injured. Police sent out an initial safety alert about 5 p.m. asking people to stay away from the area, which is near the Urban West apartment complex and Northcentral Technical College.

Police have asked the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to lead the case, which is standard for an officer-involved shooting. Authorities have not provided any further details.

Statement: Urban West tenants, management not involved in fatal shooting

Management at a Wausau apartment complex says no employees or tenants from Urban West were involved in a fatal shooting Thursday night.

A letter sent to Urban West Tenants obtained by NBC15 sister-station in Wausau, WSAW, stated in part, “This unfortunate incident happened on our property so we are assisting detectives and will continue to do what is needed to support their investigation.”