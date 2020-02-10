Suspect foiled by fatalistic clerk arrested

The suspect accused of trying to rob a convenience store last month, but left flustered, has surrendered to police, according to the Madison Police Department.

Dawson J. Uhalt allegedly went into the Citgo station, in the 3400 block of Milwaukee Street, around 8:30 p.m. on January 27 and stated, “There’s bombs everywhere and if you don’t give me all of the money, everyone is going to die.”

“I’m going to die anyway,” the employee reportedly retorted.

The suspect then grew frustrated when store employee then refused his demand for money and he ran off, according to MPD’s incident report. Investigators later learned a man fitting a similar description had caused a disturbance at the Woodman’s grocery store four blocks away while trying to steal alcohol.

Uhalt turned himself in Saturday morning after an MPD detective gathered information to arrest him.

